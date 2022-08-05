Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

