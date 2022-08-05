Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

