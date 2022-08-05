Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.