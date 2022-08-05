Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

