Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3,090.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,343,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

