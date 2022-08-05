Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

