Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

