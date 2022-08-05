Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Linde by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $304.36.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

