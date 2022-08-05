Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $405.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.72 and its 200 day moving average is $444.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

