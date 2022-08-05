Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

