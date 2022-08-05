Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

