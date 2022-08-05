Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.15.

NYSE EPAM opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.82. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

