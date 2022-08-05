ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
