Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.33. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pulmonx shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 4,455 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $718.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

