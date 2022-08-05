Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock Position Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 225,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

PMM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

