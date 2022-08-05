Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $4,343,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

