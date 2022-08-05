Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issued By KeyCorp

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.