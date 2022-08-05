Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.75.

TSE:PLC opened at C$32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$31.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.60.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.