Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $915.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

