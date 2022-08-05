Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Clearway Energy, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

