Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Finning International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion.

Finning International Trading Down 4.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$28.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.89 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Insiders acquired a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 over the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

