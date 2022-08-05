Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for GXO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.12.

GXO stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

