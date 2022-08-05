Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Leidos stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

