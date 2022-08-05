Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

LECO opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

