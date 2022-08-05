Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Timken stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

