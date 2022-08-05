Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

NYSE:EGP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.03. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

