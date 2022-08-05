Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Meridian has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meridian by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Meridian by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.