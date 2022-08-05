Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

NYSE:RRX opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $286,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $332,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

