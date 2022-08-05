Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.63 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.23. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

