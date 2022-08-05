Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

ATVI stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

