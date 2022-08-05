Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Increased by Oppenheimer

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Compass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Compass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

