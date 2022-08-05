Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

