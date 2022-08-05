Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Decreased by William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EHC opened at $52.87 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

