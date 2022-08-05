Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,876,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $12,816,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

