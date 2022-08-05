Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NOW Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for NOW’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.27 on Friday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

