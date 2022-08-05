Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEBO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $852.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

