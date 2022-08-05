Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.09) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

