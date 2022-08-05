Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Western Union in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

