Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

