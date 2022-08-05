Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

