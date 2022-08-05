Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,888 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

