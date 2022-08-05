Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.47) to GBX 2,805 ($34.37) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.72) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.43 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

