Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $52.44 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

