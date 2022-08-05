Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,197 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,496,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

