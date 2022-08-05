Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 274 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

NYSE MPC opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

