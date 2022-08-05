Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.