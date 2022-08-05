Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.