Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 524.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 8,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEA by 153.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 169.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,122,789 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $134,500,000 after buying an additional 706,842 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SEA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 105.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.