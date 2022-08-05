Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

