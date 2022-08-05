Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $194.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.