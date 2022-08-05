Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $194.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
